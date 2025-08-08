Appeals Court Overturns Contempt Ruling Against Trump Officials

A U.S. appeals court has overturned a previous ruling that held Trump administration officials in contempt over the deportation of hundreds of Venezuelan migrants. The case initially ruled by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg found probable cause for contempt charges, pointing to violations in migrant deportations under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.

This Act had been invoked to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members without adequate chance to contest their removals. The Trump administration appealed against the decision, leading to the courtroom clash. On Friday, the D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals voted 2-1 to side with the government, overturning Judge Boasberg's decision.

Circuit Judge Gregory Katsas expressed concerns regarding judicial oversight of executive functions, specifically in foreign policy and criminal prosecution matters, raising broader questions about the balance of power in U.S. governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)