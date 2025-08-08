Pioneering Forensic Upgrades: Haryana Leads with New Advanced Facilities

The Haryana government is poised to modernize its forensic capabilities, with a new regional forensic science laboratory planned in Gurugram. This facility will feature a dedicated DNA analysis unit to efficiently tackle cases of sexual assault and unidentified bodies, as revealed by an official.

Sumita Misra, additional chief secretary of the home department, highlighted the extensive upgrades being introduced to the state's forensic infrastructure. These include a new block and advanced ballistics unit at the Hisar regional FSL, operational since May, enhancing firearm investigation speed and service quality.

Investments totaling Rs 14.55 crore are advancing Haryana's forensic labs, incorporating three GC-MS units, state-of-the-art DNA sequencers, and 17 additional mobile forensic science units to expedite crime scene investigations, aiming for zero backlog and public trust restoration in the justice system.