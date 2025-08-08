Left Menu

Pioneering Forensic Upgrades: Haryana Leads with New Advanced Facilities

Haryana is set to revolutionize its forensic science capabilities by establishing a new lab with advanced DNA testing. Investment focuses on cutting-edge equipment and infrastructure, aiming to reduce backlog and improve efficiency. The state aspires to set new standards in forensic governance, ensuring swift and reliable justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:35 IST
Pioneering Forensic Upgrades: Haryana Leads with New Advanced Facilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government is poised to modernize its forensic capabilities, with a new regional forensic science laboratory planned in Gurugram. This facility will feature a dedicated DNA analysis unit to efficiently tackle cases of sexual assault and unidentified bodies, as revealed by an official.

Sumita Misra, additional chief secretary of the home department, highlighted the extensive upgrades being introduced to the state's forensic infrastructure. These include a new block and advanced ballistics unit at the Hisar regional FSL, operational since May, enhancing firearm investigation speed and service quality.

Investments totaling Rs 14.55 crore are advancing Haryana's forensic labs, incorporating three GC-MS units, state-of-the-art DNA sequencers, and 17 additional mobile forensic science units to expedite crime scene investigations, aiming for zero backlog and public trust restoration in the justice system.

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025