Pioneering Forensic Upgrades: Haryana Leads with New Advanced Facilities
Haryana is set to revolutionize its forensic science capabilities by establishing a new lab with advanced DNA testing. Investment focuses on cutting-edge equipment and infrastructure, aiming to reduce backlog and improve efficiency. The state aspires to set new standards in forensic governance, ensuring swift and reliable justice.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana government is poised to modernize its forensic capabilities, with a new regional forensic science laboratory planned in Gurugram. This facility will feature a dedicated DNA analysis unit to efficiently tackle cases of sexual assault and unidentified bodies, as revealed by an official.
Sumita Misra, additional chief secretary of the home department, highlighted the extensive upgrades being introduced to the state's forensic infrastructure. These include a new block and advanced ballistics unit at the Hisar regional FSL, operational since May, enhancing firearm investigation speed and service quality.
Investments totaling Rs 14.55 crore are advancing Haryana's forensic labs, incorporating three GC-MS units, state-of-the-art DNA sequencers, and 17 additional mobile forensic science units to expedite crime scene investigations, aiming for zero backlog and public trust restoration in the justice system.
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- forensic
- technology
- DNA
- crime
- justice
- upgrade
- Gurugram
- Haryana's labs
- public trust
ALSO READ
Former Bangladesh Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque Arrested Amid Corruption Allegations
Justice for Usha Devi: Son's Greed Leads to Gruesome Murder
Gait Analysis and Forensic Reports: Key Evidence in Kasba College Crime Investigation
Pioneering Cyber Crime Investigation Centre Launched in Andaman & Nicobar Islands
NZ Passes Cybercrime Law to Join Global Treaty and Strengthen Online Defences