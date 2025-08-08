Cracking Down on Illegal Ivory Trade in Odisha

The Keonjhar Forest Division in Odisha has successfully intercepted an illegal ivory smuggling operation, recovering four elephant tusks weighing over 5 kg, according to local officials.

The operation was carried out following intelligence received from the Similipal Wildlife Intelligence Network. On Thursday, a specialized team led a raid in Balibeda village, resulting in the arrest of five individuals found in possession of the tusks.

Authorities confirmed the illegal nature of the activity as the suspects failed to produce legal documentation for the tusks. Additionally, four mobile phones and two motorcycles were seized. The offenders now face charges under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as amended in 2022. An official noted that ivory's black market value ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh per kg.

(With inputs from agencies.)