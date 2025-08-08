Delhi Lawyers Rally for Flood Relief

The Delhi High Court Bar Association has stepped up to urge the legal community in the capital to contribute to relief initiatives following the devastating floods and landslides that have hit various states across India.

The association expressed profound sorrow over the catastrophic events impacting states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar. Emphasizing their solidarity, the association highlighted the plight of those affected, particularly referencing the severe flash flood in Uttarkashi district caused by a cloudburst, which resulted in at least five deaths and over 50 individuals missing.

DHCBA president N Hariharan released a statement encouraging all lawyers to provide assistance, emphasizing that their support could greatly aid those suffering. The call for action underlined the need for generosity and community action in overcoming this disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)