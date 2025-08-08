Left Menu

Delhi Lawyers Rally for Flood Relief

The Delhi High Court Bar Association called on lawyers to assist in relief efforts for severe floods and landslides affecting multiple Indian states. They expressed solidarity with victims, especially in Uttarkashi, where a recent flash flood caused significant casualties. Lawyers are urged to aid affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court Bar Association has stepped up to urge the legal community in the capital to contribute to relief initiatives following the devastating floods and landslides that have hit various states across India.

The association expressed profound sorrow over the catastrophic events impacting states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar. Emphasizing their solidarity, the association highlighted the plight of those affected, particularly referencing the severe flash flood in Uttarkashi district caused by a cloudburst, which resulted in at least five deaths and over 50 individuals missing.

DHCBA president N Hariharan released a statement encouraging all lawyers to provide assistance, emphasizing that their support could greatly aid those suffering. The call for action underlined the need for generosity and community action in overcoming this disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

