Ladakh's Struggle for Statehood: A Fight for Identity and Democracy

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Kargil Democratic Alliance are initiating a hunger strike to demand statehood and Sixth Schedule protections for Ladakh. Dissatisfaction grows as talks with the government stall. The movement underscores Ladakh's overlooked issues since becoming a Union Territory in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:25 IST
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has announced a three-day hunger strike in Kargil to demand statehood and Sixth Schedule protection for Ladakh, stressing the region's dissatisfaction with stalled negotiations with the government.

Ladakh has been seeking recognition of its unique cultural and geographical status since its bifurcation from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. Despite promises, discussions have not progressed, triggering protests led by the Kargil Democratic Alliance.

Wangchuk warned that these demands, crucial for safeguarding Ladakh's identity, must be addressed promptly. Otherwise, further actions, including marches to Delhi, may ensue, reflecting the urgent need for dialogue and attention from the government.

