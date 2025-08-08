Mumbai Police Bust Potential Gang Connections: Haryana Arrests Under Investigation

In a significant operation, the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police is delving into the potential connections of five men arrested in the city with notorious criminal gangs in northern states. An official confirmed the arrests on Friday, as the investigation seeks to uncover the scope of their alleged affiliations.

A local court has remanded the suspects, aged between 23 to 28, in police custody until August 12. The arrests were made by the Anti Extortion Cell on Tuesday, following a strategic operation in the Kalachouki area, which led to the seizure of three pistols, a country-made firearm, and 51 live rounds.

The detainees, who claimed they intended to sell the firearms, have a history of criminal activity in Haryana. The investigation is expanding to determine their links to organized crime in Haryana, Punjab, and potentially nationwide. Notably, Aditya Kaushik, one of the accused, was discovered to have videos of known criminals stored on his mobile device.

(With inputs from agencies.)