Left Menu

High-Profile Convictions in 11-Year Land Dispute Case

A court has convicted 12 individuals, including Samajwadi Party leaders, in a case related to rioting and assault stemming from a land dispute that occurred 11 years ago in Chishtipur village. The sentences range from two to seven years, with accompanying fines imposed by the judge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:28 IST
High-Profile Convictions in 11-Year Land Dispute Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court handed down convictions to 12 individuals, including prominent Samajwadi Party figures, over a notorious 11-year-old land dispute in Chishtipur village. The judgement underscored the severe legal repercussions of rioting and assault.

The case, dating back to September 27, 2014, involved a violent confrontation between rival groups over land possession. Both factions registered complaints, leading to a police investigation and subsequent judicial proceedings.

The court passed sentences ranging from two to seven years, highlighting the gravity of the offenses committed. The convictions include SP district president Arshad Hussain and other party members, with significant monetary fines also imposed on the guilty parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025