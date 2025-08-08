High-Profile Convictions in 11-Year Land Dispute Case

A court handed down convictions to 12 individuals, including prominent Samajwadi Party figures, over a notorious 11-year-old land dispute in Chishtipur village. The judgement underscored the severe legal repercussions of rioting and assault.

The case, dating back to September 27, 2014, involved a violent confrontation between rival groups over land possession. Both factions registered complaints, leading to a police investigation and subsequent judicial proceedings.

The court passed sentences ranging from two to seven years, highlighting the gravity of the offenses committed. The convictions include SP district president Arshad Hussain and other party members, with significant monetary fines also imposed on the guilty parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)