High-Profile Convictions in 11-Year Land Dispute Case
A court has convicted 12 individuals, including Samajwadi Party leaders, in a case related to rioting and assault stemming from a land dispute that occurred 11 years ago in Chishtipur village. The sentences range from two to seven years, with accompanying fines imposed by the judge.
- Country:
- India
A court handed down convictions to 12 individuals, including prominent Samajwadi Party figures, over a notorious 11-year-old land dispute in Chishtipur village. The judgement underscored the severe legal repercussions of rioting and assault.
The case, dating back to September 27, 2014, involved a violent confrontation between rival groups over land possession. Both factions registered complaints, leading to a police investigation and subsequent judicial proceedings.
The court passed sentences ranging from two to seven years, highlighting the gravity of the offenses committed. The convictions include SP district president Arshad Hussain and other party members, with significant monetary fines also imposed on the guilty parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heightened Tensions: Assault on Bengali Migrant Workers Sparks Political Furor
CBI Takes Charge: Col. Assault Case Under Scrutiny
Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Child Sexual Assault Case
CBI takes over probe into alleged assault on Colonel in Punjab's Patiala; registers 2 FIRs: Officials.
Police nab suspect in minor girl sexual assault case in TN's Gummidipoondi