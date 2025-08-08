Appeals Court Reverses Contempt Ruling Over Venezuelan Deportations

A U.S. appeals court has reversed a lower court ruling that held Trump administration officials in contempt over the deportation of Venezuelan migrants. The case centered around the application of the Alien Enemies Act, a wartime law invoked to deport migrants without due process.

The appeals court decision represents a significant victory for former President Donald Trump and his allies, who argue that judicial decisions have overreached into the executive's authority over foreign policy. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg had previously found that officials could face charges for ignoring his directive to halt deportations.

This legal battle marks a clash between the judiciary and the executive branch during Trump's tenure. While the appeals court sided with the government, dissenting opinions highlighted concerns that ignoring court orders undermines the constitutional balance of power.

