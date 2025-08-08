Appeals Court Reverses Contempt Ruling Over Venezuelan Deportations
A U.S. appeals court overturned a lower court's ruling that found Trump's administration officials in contempt over deporting Venezuelan migrants under the Alien Enemies Act. The decision supports Trump's stance against court orders affecting executive power in foreign policy and law enforcement.
A U.S. appeals court has reversed a lower court ruling that held Trump administration officials in contempt over the deportation of Venezuelan migrants. The case centered around the application of the Alien Enemies Act, a wartime law invoked to deport migrants without due process.
The appeals court decision represents a significant victory for former President Donald Trump and his allies, who argue that judicial decisions have overreached into the executive's authority over foreign policy. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg had previously found that officials could face charges for ignoring his directive to halt deportations.
This legal battle marks a clash between the judiciary and the executive branch during Trump's tenure. While the appeals court sided with the government, dissenting opinions highlighted concerns that ignoring court orders undermines the constitutional balance of power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- court
- Trump
- deportations
- Venezuelan
- appeals
- contempt
- executive
- judiciary
- foreign policy
- justice
ALSO READ
Trump's Executive Order Challenges Boosters and Reshapes College Sports
Tensions Rise: Russia Dismisses TASS Executive After Azerbaijan Visit
UPDATE 3-US judge reaffirms nationwide injunction blocking Trump executive order on birthright citizenship
UPDATE 1-US judge reaffirms nationwide injunction blocking Trump executive order on birthright citizenship
UPDATE 2-US judge reaffirms nationwide injunction blocking Trump executive order on birthright citizenship