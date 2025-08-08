Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes During Home Guard Recruitment Test in Odisha

Emadul Haque, a 40-year-old, died after participating in a recruitment test for home guards in Khurda, Odisha. He fell unwell after a running test and later passed away despite hospital efforts. The Chief Minister extended condolences and announced financial aid to Haque's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:24 IST
A 40-year-old aspirant, Emadul Haque, tragically lost his life following a physical test during the recruitment for home guards in Odisha's Khurda district, authorities confirmed.

Haque began feeling unwell after completing a 1,600-meter run at the district headquarters. Despite being promptly transferred to a hospital in Bhubaneswar, he succumbed to his condition, according to police reports.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended his condolences to Haque's family and declared a compensation of Rs 4 lakh. Meanwhile, an investigation is ongoing, with the body sent for post-mortem examination.

