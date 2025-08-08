Left Menu

Mysterious Death Sparks Controversy in Odisha: Honour Killing or Suicide?

A 19-year-old college student's death in Kendrapara, Odisha, is under investigation after allegations of honour killing. Her ex-boyfriend's family claims she was killed for honour. The police are examining all angles, including blackmail by the ex-boyfriend. A postmortem report is awaited to reveal the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-08-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 23:25 IST
The death of a 19-year-old female college student in Odisha's Kendrapara has sparked a debate over whether it was a case of honour killing or suicide. The student's body was found charred, leading to speculations and allegations from various parties involved.

Kendrapara Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kataria stated that the investigation is considering all possible angles, including the possibility of blackmail by the ex-boyfriend, who the victim's family linked to her mental stress. A postmortem report is anticipated to provide further clarity on the case.

The deceased's father reported his daughter's body was found on the staircase of their home. Meanwhile, the ex-boyfriend's family denies involvement, suggesting it may be an honour killing. Police are yet to detain anyone, and investigations continue under Kataria's supervision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

