Turbulent Transfers: Evin Prison's Returnees Amid Controversy

In a recent development, Iranian authorities have begun transferring inmates back to Evin prison, which was previously targeted by an Israeli airstrike in June, according to state media. The move suggests that further relocations to the prison facility in Tehran are underway.

The exact number of prisoners moved remains unknown, but it has been confirmed that new infrastructure has been set up to house the returnees. The transfer process met resistance from some prisoners, reportedly involving enforced handcuffing measures by police.

This move comes amidst ongoing controversy from an airstrike that resulted in multiple casualties, including prison staff and inmates. Human rights groups have condemned the targeting of Evin, criticizing Israel's actions for not distinguishing between military and civilian targets.