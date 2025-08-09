Chile's Codelco Resumes Operations at El Teniente
Chile's Codelco has received approval to begin partially restarting its El Teniente copper mine. Operations were halted after a collapse killed six people. The restart is approved by mining regulator Sernageomin.
SANTIAGO, August 8 - In a significant development, Chile's state-owned mining company, Codelco, has received the green light from the mining regulator, Sernageomin, to commence partial operations at the El Teniente copper mine.
The mine, a key player in Chile's mining sector, had been completely shuttered following a tragic collapse on July 31 that claimed the lives of six workers near its Andesita section.
This incident had raised concerns about safety protocols within one of the world's largest copper mines, prompting heightened scrutiny and a temporary halt in activities to assess and enhance operational safety measures.
