Tragedy Strikes: Gunman and Officer Killed Near CDC and Emory University

A suspected gunman and a police officer are dead following an active shooter scenario at US CDC and Emory University. Authorities indicate no civilian injuries, though buildings were hit by gunfire.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum confirmed bullets hit the CDC campus, while DeKalb County Police Chief Gregory Padrick reported the officer's fatal injury. The shooter was armed with a long gun and three other firearms, found on-site, are under investigation.

The incident remains under scrutiny with no current public threat, as police explore motives and facts surrounding the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)