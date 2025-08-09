Left Menu

Kulgam Operation: A Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Amid Ongoing Battle

In Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, a prolonged anti-terror operation led to the death of two soldiers and two terrorists. The operation, ongoing since August 1, has seen intense battles, with drones and helicopters deployed. The Army continues its efforts, honoring fallen soldiers and supporting the bereaved families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-08-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 09:32 IST
Kulgam Operation: A Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Amid Ongoing Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two Army soldiers were killed and two others injured during an overnight clash with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. This operation, spanning nine days as of Saturday, is one of the longest in the Valley, according to officials.

The Chinar Corps, based in Srinagar, mourned the loss via X, paying tribute to the soldiers and noting that the fight continues. Since the operation commenced on August 1, sparked by intelligence on terrorist presence, two terrorists have also been neutralized.

The soldiers killed in action, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, were honored for their supreme sacrifice. Two additional soldiers sustained injuries, totaling nine wounded personnel. Senior police and Army officials remain vigilant, using drones, helicopters, and para commandos to locate terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025