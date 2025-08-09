Kulgam Operation: A Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Amid Ongoing Battle
In Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, a prolonged anti-terror operation led to the death of two soldiers and two terrorists. The operation, ongoing since August 1, has seen intense battles, with drones and helicopters deployed. The Army continues its efforts, honoring fallen soldiers and supporting the bereaved families.
Two Army soldiers were killed and two others injured during an overnight clash with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. This operation, spanning nine days as of Saturday, is one of the longest in the Valley, according to officials.
The Chinar Corps, based in Srinagar, mourned the loss via X, paying tribute to the soldiers and noting that the fight continues. Since the operation commenced on August 1, sparked by intelligence on terrorist presence, two terrorists have also been neutralized.
The soldiers killed in action, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, were honored for their supreme sacrifice. Two additional soldiers sustained injuries, totaling nine wounded personnel. Senior police and Army officials remain vigilant, using drones, helicopters, and para commandos to locate terrorists.
