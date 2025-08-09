Massive Crackdown on Terror Networks in Kishtwar
The Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a large-scale operation, conducting searches at 26 residences, including that of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mohammad Amin Bhat, in Kishtwar district. These operations are part of a crackdown on terror networks and related activities, especially focusing on individuals linked to Pakistan.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a significant operation on Saturday, intensifying their crackdown on terrorist networks within the Kishtwar district. Authorities conducted searches at 26 residences, including the home of Hizbul Mujahideen operative Mohammad Amin Bhat, alias Jehangir Saroori.
The operation targeted properties of terrorists predominantly operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, aiming to disrupt the smuggling of arms and ammunition across the border.
This effort follows a similar operation conducted a day earlier in the neighboring Doda district, marking continuous momentum in dismantling the terror infrastructure in the region.
