Kolkata Lockdown: Security Measures Heightened Amid March to Nabanna
Security measures and traffic restrictions are in effect in Kolkata and Howrah for a march marking the first anniversary of a doctor's murder at RG Kar hospital. Heavy police deployment and barricades are in place to ensure safety. Political tensions spark between TMC and BJP over the event.
In anticipation of a significant march to Nabanna, the West Bengal secretariat, Kolkata and Howrah have intensified security arrangements and traffic curbs. The march marks the first anniversary of the tragic rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar hospital, inciting political and public reaction.
Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita have been enforced, accompanied by multi-layer barricades across critical intersections and restricted vehicular movement on key bridges. Two designated areas have been allocated for peaceful gatherings following a Calcutta High Court directive.
The political landscape is tense, with accusations of politicking from the TMC and counterclaims by the BJP regarding protest suppression. Police preparations include water cannons and high barricades to manage protesters, ensuring public safety amid the anticipated rally.
