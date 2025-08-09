Left Menu

Attempted Rape Sparks Manhunt in Odisha

In Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a youth was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his minor girlfriend with the help of friends. The incident took place on August 2, and the girl escaped. A formal complaint was filed on August 4, leading to the arrest, while his accomplices remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 09-08-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 12:04 IST
A serious crime in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has sparked a manhunt after a youth was apprehended for allegedly planning to rape his minor girlfriend. His accomplices remain at large, police said on Saturday.

The event unfolded on August 2 when the 17-year-old victim was on her way home from tuition. The youth allegedly took her to a local jungle, where he and several friends attempted the heinous act. Fortunately, the courageous girl escaped and reached home safely.

Authorities took action after the victim's family lodged a complaint on August 4. Inspector Banamali Barik confirmed that the prime accused was arrested on Friday while efforts to locate the remaining suspects persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

