Clashes Erupt During Protest Demanding Justice for RG Kar Victim

Protesters demanding justice for an RG Kar victim faced police action in Kolkata. The mother of the victim alleged mishandling by police and sustained injuries. Participants, including BJP leaders, criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's governance and called for her resignation, highlighting the state's failure to protect women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-08-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 15:04 IST
In Kolkata, the protest march to demand justice for the victim of the RG Kar incident turned violent as participants clashed with the police. The mother of the deceased claimed she was physically beaten by women police officers, resulting in a broken conch shell bangle and a head injury.

The protesters, driven by anger over the West Bengal government's perceived failure to safeguard women, demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Despite having court permission for a peaceful rally, the victim's family alleged police interference that prevented them from joining the march at Dorina Crossing.

During the rally, police used batons to control protesters at Park Street crossing when they attempted to bypass barricades. Opposition leaders Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP members, participating in a sit-out at Park Street, reported injuries due to police action. Heightened security measures were seen, as police and protesters clashed throughout the route.

