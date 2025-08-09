Clashes Erupt During Protest Demanding Justice for RG Kar Victim

In Kolkata, the protest march to demand justice for the victim of the RG Kar incident turned violent as participants clashed with the police. The mother of the deceased claimed she was physically beaten by women police officers, resulting in a broken conch shell bangle and a head injury.

The protesters, driven by anger over the West Bengal government's perceived failure to safeguard women, demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Despite having court permission for a peaceful rally, the victim's family alleged police interference that prevented them from joining the march at Dorina Crossing.

During the rally, police used batons to control protesters at Park Street crossing when they attempted to bypass barricades. Opposition leaders Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP members, participating in a sit-out at Park Street, reported injuries due to police action. Heightened security measures were seen, as police and protesters clashed throughout the route.

