Tensions rise as several countries are expected to attempt to disrupt the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Russia's investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev. The meeting, scheduled for August 15, seeks to address the prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

President Trump recently encouraged optimism by stating that Russia and Ukraine are nearing a ceasefire agreement to end the three-and-a-half-year crisis. However, Dmitriev cautioned that some countries, eager to perpetuate the conflict, may resort to provocations and disinformation to derail the summit.

While the exact details of the peace deal are yet to be announced, speculation grows around possible Ukrainian concessions, a move that may face resistance from European nations. Despite these challenges, Russian officials remain committed to forging a long-lasting resolution at the summit.

