Social Media Storm: Uproar Over Dharali Disaster Posts
Four individuals have been charged by Uttarakhand Police for posting inflammatory content on Facebook regarding the Dharali disaster, aimed at inciting communal tensions. FIRs have been lodged, and authorities are pursuing arrests. The police warn against spreading unverified information that could mislead the public about the disaster.
In a decisive move, Uttarakhand Police have charged four individuals for disseminating inflammatory content on social media, related to the Dharali disaster. Their actions, intended to stoke communal discord, have prompted the police to take stern measures.
FIRs were registered on Thursday, with one accused notably sharing before-and-after images of the Dharali area, remarking, 'Disaster in Dharali village.. nature's bulldozer'. This post received provocative replies aimed at inciting religious sentiments.
Efforts are being intensified to apprehend the accused, officials said. Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh emphasized the importance of verifying information before sharing, cautioning against spreading fake news that could mislead the public.
