Assam Women's Collective Challenges Arms Licensing Policy

In Assam, a women's collective has urged a re-evaluation of a policy allowing indigenous people in sensitive areas to obtain arms licenses. They express concern over potential weapon proliferation and civil conflict, advocating for the empowerment of law enforcement instead. The collective plans social and legal actions against this decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-08-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 17:05 IST
Assam Women's Collective Challenges Arms Licensing Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An influential women's collective in Assam has called on the state government to reconsider its controversial decision to issue arms licenses to indigenous residents in sensitive areas, citing fears of increased weapon proliferation and potential civil unrest.

The 'Nari Nagarik Manch,' an apolitical group representing women's perspectives, convened a meeting to address the implications of the state's policy. They argued the decision could spur a gun culture, undermining years of peacekeeping efforts.

Determined to counter the move, the collective resolved to submit a memorandum to various government leaders, demand policy repeal, file a public interest litigation, and launch a social media campaign. Opposition leaders have also voiced strong criticism, suggesting the policy heightens societal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

