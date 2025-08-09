Left Menu

Landmine Injuries Threaten Fragile Thai-Cambodian Ceasefire

Three Thai soldiers were injured by a landmine near Cambodia, days after a ceasefire agreement between the two nations. The incident, involving one soldier losing a foot, has reignited tensions and may lead to diplomatic disputes, despite earlier peace efforts through ASEAN observers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three Thai soldiers sustained injuries on Saturday after encountering a landmine while patrolling the border near Cambodia, just days following a freshly brokered ceasefire. The Thai army reported that these injuries occurred after one soldier stepped on an explosive device, injuring himself and his colleagues.

The injured soldiers are receiving medical treatment. Thailand contends the incident took place within its territory and plans to file a complaint against Cambodia for violating the treaty against landmines. As signatories to the Ottawa Convention, both nations agreed to refrain from using such explosives.

Cambodia's defense ministry awaits further confirmation of the event from its forces and maintains adherence to ceasefire terms. This incident marks the third mine-related injury in weeks, potentially straining the fragile peace established in the wake of previous violent border clashes.

