Landmine Injuries Threaten Fragile Thai-Cambodian Ceasefire

Three Thai soldiers sustained injuries on Saturday after encountering a landmine while patrolling the border near Cambodia, just days following a freshly brokered ceasefire. The Thai army reported that these injuries occurred after one soldier stepped on an explosive device, injuring himself and his colleagues.

The injured soldiers are receiving medical treatment. Thailand contends the incident took place within its territory and plans to file a complaint against Cambodia for violating the treaty against landmines. As signatories to the Ottawa Convention, both nations agreed to refrain from using such explosives.

Cambodia's defense ministry awaits further confirmation of the event from its forces and maintains adherence to ceasefire terms. This incident marks the third mine-related injury in weeks, potentially straining the fragile peace established in the wake of previous violent border clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)