Tragic Disappearance: Sisters Swept Away by River Currents
Two sisters from Chakahari village in Odisha went missing after being swept away by the Subarnarekha river's strong currents while playing near Sikharpur Ghat. A search operation, led by Fire Service and ODRAF personnel, is underway to locate them.
Updated: 09-08-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 17:48 IST
Two sisters are missing after being swept away by the strong currents of the Subarnarekha river in Odisha's Balasore district, authorities reported on Saturday.
The incident occurred while the sisters were playing near Sikharpur Ghat in Jaleswar, prompting immediate search efforts. Fire Service and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams are actively searching for the missing girls.
SDPO Subrat Behera confirmed that the girls ventured into the river without their family's knowledge. Rescue operations are being conducted by two firefighter teams and one ODRAF team in an effort to locate them.
