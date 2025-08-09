World News Roundup: From Peace Talks to Natural Disaster Challenges

World leaders are making strides towards peace as U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin prepare for crucial talks in Alaska about the Ukraine conflict. The anticipated meeting aims to bring cessation to the long-standing war with Ukraine having to possibly concede territory.

The Trump administration also celebrates a diplomatic victory with the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, aiming to stabilize economic and political relations in the South Caucasus region, while triggering a stir in Moscow.

Meanwhile, the world mourns the loss of Jim Lovell, the illustrious Apollo 13 mission commander, who passed away at 97. His story of resilience and survival in space continues to inspire millions, immortalized in a memorable film featuring Tom Hanks.

