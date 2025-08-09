Left Menu

Amethi Tragedy: Alcohol Quarrel Turns Deadly

A man in Amethi district was arrested for allegedly killing his neighbor with a knife after a dispute over alcohol escalated into a deadly confrontation. The altercation, stemming from an argument about alcohol consumption, resulted in the death of Rajesh Kumar. The accused, Ram Bahadur, faces murder charges.

Amethi(Up) | Updated: 09-08-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 18:44 IST
An alcohol-related argument turned deadly in Amethi district, leading to the arrest of Ram Bahadur, 35, who allegedly killed his neighbor, Rajesh Kumar, 40, with a knife. The incident unfolded after a confrontation escalated over an alcohol dispute between the two, according to police reports released on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik confirmed that the altercation took place on Friday in Pure Chitai village. The conflict escalated when Kumar allegedly humiliated Bahadur by striking his motorcycle with a brick, prompting Bahadur to retaliate fatally with a knife attack.

Authorities have charged Bahadur with murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have placed him in judicial custody pending further investigation.

