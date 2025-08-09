Left Menu

Deadly Pirate Attack Shocks Ecuador's Troubled Shores

Several people were killed after a violent attack on a boat off Ecuador's southeast coast. Gunmen launched explosives and opened fire, leaving many missing. This incident follows a surge in violence in El Oro, a region already under state of emergency, challenging President Daniel Noboa's crime-fighting initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 09-08-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 19:53 IST
A brutal attack by dozens of armed men on a boat off Ecuador's southeast coast has left several dead and many missing. The assailants reportedly opened fire and used explosives against the vessel, according to local news sources.

The attack took place Friday evening in El Oro, a region plagued by violence. Witnesses cited by Extra, a local newspaper, noted that around 60 gunmen approached the boat, killing at least four of its occupants, with more than a dozen individuals unaccounted for.

Authorities have refrained from commenting on the incident, which occurred just days after El Oro province was placed under a state of emergency due to escalating violence. President Daniel Noboa, who ascended to power after winning a second term in May, has vowed to intensify efforts to combat drug trafficking and violent crime. Last year, the nation, with a population of approximately 18 million, recorded around 8,000 homicides, with crime rates continuing to rise.

