Justice for Abhaya: Chaos on Kolkata’s Streets
The streets of Kolkata and Howrah saw violent protests demanding justice for a postgraduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered a year ago. The march, led by the victim's parents and supported by opposition leaders, encountered police resistance, resulting in some injuries and further allegations of police excess.
Violent chaos engulfed the streets of Kolkata and Howrah on Saturday as protesters marked the anniversary of the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital. The victim's mother was hospitalized after sustaining injuries during the police-protester standoff.
The 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan' march saw thousands, including the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, demanding justice for the victim. Despite elaborate police barricades, determined protesters clashed with the police, leading to arrests and allegations of excessive force.
The victim's parents claimed police manhandled them during the protest, while opposition leaders alleged police atrocities. The city remains tense as the demand for the Chief Minister's resignation grows louder amid accusations of failed protection of women.
