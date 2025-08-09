Left Menu

Operation Garuda: A Crackdown on Crime in Odisha

Odisha Police arrested 129 people in a special nine-day drive, 'Operation Garuda', which began on August 1. The operation aimed to curb crime and smuggling, leading to the execution of over 3,000 non-bailable warrants and the seizure of firearms, ammunition, cash, liquor, and drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-08-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 20:33 IST
Operation Garuda: A Crackdown on Crime in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant law enforcement operation, Odisha Police have detained 129 individuals wanted in various criminal cases over the past nine days, according to a senior officer's statement on Saturday.

Launched on August 1, 'Operation Garuda' is focused on suppressing criminal, smuggling, and other anti-social activities, with ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar announcing that it will continue until August 14. Remarkably, 3,159 non-bailable warrants have already been served.

As a result of the operation, authorities have confiscated 51 firearms, 95 rounds of ammunition, and cash amounting to Rs 1.45 lakh, while tackling 890 excise-related cases and seizing 17,069 litres of illicit liquor. Notably, 11 NDPS cases were filed following the seizure of 888 kg of ganja and brown sugar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025