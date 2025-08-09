Operation Garuda: A Crackdown on Crime in Odisha
Odisha Police arrested 129 people in a special nine-day drive, 'Operation Garuda', which began on August 1. The operation aimed to curb crime and smuggling, leading to the execution of over 3,000 non-bailable warrants and the seizure of firearms, ammunition, cash, liquor, and drugs.
In a significant law enforcement operation, Odisha Police have detained 129 individuals wanted in various criminal cases over the past nine days, according to a senior officer's statement on Saturday.
Launched on August 1, 'Operation Garuda' is focused on suppressing criminal, smuggling, and other anti-social activities, with ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar announcing that it will continue until August 14. Remarkably, 3,159 non-bailable warrants have already been served.
As a result of the operation, authorities have confiscated 51 firearms, 95 rounds of ammunition, and cash amounting to Rs 1.45 lakh, while tackling 890 excise-related cases and seizing 17,069 litres of illicit liquor. Notably, 11 NDPS cases were filed following the seizure of 888 kg of ganja and brown sugar.
