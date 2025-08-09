Left Menu

Ladakh's Silent Scream: A Call for Statehood and Autonomy

Since becoming a Union Territory, Ladakh has seen rapid development. However, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk stresses that infrastructural progress is futile if citizens lack a voice. As a hunger strike demands statehood and sixth schedule status for Ladakh, Wangchuk warns against neglecting people's needs in favor of corporate interests.

Updated: 09-08-2025 20:39 IST
Ladakh's transformation into a Union Territory has accelerated infrastructure projects, substantially increasing road development and budget allocation. However, locals, led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, seek empowerment alongside progress, advocating for statehood and governance under the Sixth Schedule status, essential for ensuring regional autonomy.

Concerns among the Ladakhi populace stem from perceived similarities with Tibet, where development exists but control lies outside local hands. Wangchuk warns that without input from residents, progress risks becoming a gilded cage, emphasizing the necessity for platforms enabling community-driven decision-making.

Mounting dissatisfaction has prompted a hunger strike in Kargil, highlighting frustration over stalled negotiations with government authorities. Wangchuk underscores Ladakh's historical support for national defense, urging leaders to prioritize citizen demands to prevent undermining regional stability and security.

