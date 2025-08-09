Ladakh's Silent Scream: A Call for Statehood and Autonomy

Ladakh's transformation into a Union Territory has accelerated infrastructure projects, substantially increasing road development and budget allocation. However, locals, led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, seek empowerment alongside progress, advocating for statehood and governance under the Sixth Schedule status, essential for ensuring regional autonomy.

Concerns among the Ladakhi populace stem from perceived similarities with Tibet, where development exists but control lies outside local hands. Wangchuk warns that without input from residents, progress risks becoming a gilded cage, emphasizing the necessity for platforms enabling community-driven decision-making.

Mounting dissatisfaction has prompted a hunger strike in Kargil, highlighting frustration over stalled negotiations with government authorities. Wangchuk underscores Ladakh's historical support for national defense, urging leaders to prioritize citizen demands to prevent undermining regional stability and security.

