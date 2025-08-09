U.K. Protests Ignite Over Palestine Action Ban

In a heated escalation, police in London detained at least 150 people who defied a recent law against backing the now-banned pro-Palestinian group, Palestine Action.

The British government labeled the group a terrorist organization after incidents involving vandalism at military sites. Protesters, however, argue the legislation infringes on freedom of speech, sparking widespread demonstrations across the city.

As tensions heighten, authorities brace for numerous protests tied to the Gaza conflict and immigration issues, putting significant pressure on London's police force amid safety concerns.

