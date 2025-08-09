Left Menu

U.K. Protests Ignite Over Palestine Action Ban

In London, police have arrested over 150 individuals for supporting the banned pro-Palestinian group, Palestine Action. Protests erupted as the group challenges its classification as a terrorist organization, citing freedom of expression. The tensions come amid broader demonstrations related to the Gaza conflict and immigration issues.

U.K. Protests Ignite Over Palestine Action Ban
In a heated escalation, police in London detained at least 150 people who defied a recent law against backing the now-banned pro-Palestinian group, Palestine Action.

The British government labeled the group a terrorist organization after incidents involving vandalism at military sites. Protesters, however, argue the legislation infringes on freedom of speech, sparking widespread demonstrations across the city.

As tensions heighten, authorities brace for numerous protests tied to the Gaza conflict and immigration issues, putting significant pressure on London's police force amid safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

