BJD Slams Odisha Government: Tribal Day Neglect Sparks Controversy

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has taken a firm stance against the state government of Odisha, criticizing its failure to commemorate the World Tribal Day, also known as the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

Speaking at a press conference, senior BJD leader Sudam Marndi emphasized that while the day is celebrated worldwide, the Odisha government remained inactive, with no statement from the Chief Minister, who himself hails from the tribal community.

Echoing this sentiment, fellow BJD leader Mangala Kisan accused the current administration of budget cuts affecting tribal welfare and warned of potential unrest if policies do not change promptly.

