UP CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Immediate Flood Preparedness

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to prepare on a war footing for flood relief and rescue operations in vulnerable areas of Gorakhpur, cautioning against any slackness.

Before leading a review meeting at the Gorakhnath temple complex, Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the Gorakhpur city and its neighboring districts to evaluate the effects of recent rainfall.

Addressing senior officials from the irrigation, PWD, and power departments, Adityanath highlighted that past flood control measures have reduced public hardship, but underlined the need for swift and strong actions in potential flood-prone areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)