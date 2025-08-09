Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Human Trafficking: Minor Rescued After Two-Year Ordeal

The CBI has rescued a minor girl kidnapped from West Bengal and sold twice under the guise of marriage. Five individuals were arrested in connection, highlighting a potential extensive human trafficking network. The case was initially handled by West Bengal CID before CBI's involvement following a High Court order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 22:30 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully rescued a minor girl in Pali, Rajasthan, after she was allegedly kidnapped from West Bengal's Bardhaman two years ago. Officials revealed that she was 'sold' twice under the guise of marriage.

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, and investigators suspect the kidnapping could be linked to a larger human trafficking network. The girl, abducted in 2023 while on her way to a tuition class, was discovered in the home of an accused individual.

Originally investigated by the West Bengal CID, the case was handed to the CBI due to growing concerns over the girl's safety. Following a Calcutta High Court order, the CBI utilized intelligence and call data records to locate the victim in Rajasthan, leading to successful raids and arrests.

