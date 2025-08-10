Left Menu

Tensions Surge as Israelis Rally Against Gaza Escalation

Amid rising tensions, thousands protested in Tel Aviv against Prime Minister Netanyahu's plan to expand military operations in Gaza. Concerns over hostages and potential casualties intensified the public outcry, with calls for international intervention and negotiations for peace prevailing at the demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 03:28 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 03:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Tel Aviv, tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied Saturday, voicing staunch opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed intensification of the ongoing Gaza conflict. Protesters called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the urgent release of hostages.

The controversial move to extend military operations into Gaza City follows a decision by Netanyahu's security cabinet, sparking a nationwide backlash. Public opinion surveys highlight an overwhelming Israeli consensus favoring an end to the war to rescue the hostages.

The Israeli government is under fire both domestically and internationally, with criticisms emerging from European allies. Protesters are urging global leaders, like U.S. President Donald Trump, to intervene and broker peace amid fears the hostages remain in imminent danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

