Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Banda: A Mother's Desperate Act

A mother in Uttar Pradesh allegedly ended her life and those of her three children by jumping into the Ken Canal. Following a dispute with her husband, Reena, 30, tied her children to herself before taking this tragic step. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 10-08-2025 08:34 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 08:34 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Banda: A Mother's Desperate Act
woman
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event, a woman from Uttar Pradesh's Banda district reportedly ended her life and those of her three children by leaping into the Ken Canal, authorities have disclosed.

The woman's husband has been detained for further questioning as police recovered all four bodies from the canal.

According to police sources, the victim, Reena, aged 30, from Risoura village, had vanished earlier that day with her children—Himanshu (9), Anshi (5), and Prince (3). Items belonging to them were found near the canal. Law enforcement officials, assisted by local divers, retrieved their bodies, and legal investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025