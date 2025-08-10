Tragedy Strikes in Banda: A Mother's Desperate Act
A mother in Uttar Pradesh allegedly ended her life and those of her three children by jumping into the Ken Canal. Following a dispute with her husband, Reena, 30, tied her children to herself before taking this tragic step. Police are investigating the incident.
In a tragic event, a woman from Uttar Pradesh's Banda district reportedly ended her life and those of her three children by leaping into the Ken Canal, authorities have disclosed.
The woman's husband has been detained for further questioning as police recovered all four bodies from the canal.
According to police sources, the victim, Reena, aged 30, from Risoura village, had vanished earlier that day with her children—Himanshu (9), Anshi (5), and Prince (3). Items belonging to them were found near the canal. Law enforcement officials, assisted by local divers, retrieved their bodies, and legal investigations continue.
