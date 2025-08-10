Controversy Erupts Over Bihar Deputy CM's Dual Voter IDs
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha of possessing two voter ID cards from different constituencies, raising questions of electoral fraud. Yadav questioned the Election Commission's role and demanded Sinha's resignation, criticizing alleged discrepancies in age and potential forged signatures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-08-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 12:20 IST
- Country:
- India
In a startling revelation, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha holds two voter ID cards in separate assembly constituencies, sparking a political controversy.
Yadav claims Sinha, a voter in both Lakhisarai and Bankipur, has discrepancies in his age on these IDs and questions of electoral fraud loom large.
The RJD leader has vigorously questioned the role of the Election Commission, demanding accountability and Sinha's resignation amidst accusations of deliberate misinformation and potential forgery.
