Controversy Erupts Over Bihar Deputy CM's Dual Voter IDs

In a startling revelation, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha holds two voter ID cards in separate assembly constituencies, sparking a political controversy.

Yadav claims Sinha, a voter in both Lakhisarai and Bankipur, has discrepancies in his age on these IDs and questions of electoral fraud loom large.

The RJD leader has vigorously questioned the role of the Election Commission, demanding accountability and Sinha's resignation amidst accusations of deliberate misinformation and potential forgery.