Tragedy Strikes: Constable Killed in Highway Collision

A tragic accident claimed the life of Constable Rajendra Kumar Samota on Sunday morning, when a speeding car collided with his motorcycle on the Jaipur-Sikar highway.

En route to Jaipur Police Lines, Samota was hit by the car. Despite prompt action by residents who rushed him to a nearby hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

CCTV footage and on-scene evidence have aided police in identifying the driver of the vehicle involved. Authorities stated that the body will be given to the family after the post-mortem, as investigations progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)