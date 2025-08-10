Tragedy Strikes: Constable Killed in Highway Collision
Constable Rajendra Kumar Samota died after a speeding car hit his motorcycle on Jaipur-Sikar highway. He was en route to Jaipur Police Lines. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead. CCTV footage has helped police identify the driver as investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-08-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 15:29 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident claimed the life of Constable Rajendra Kumar Samota on Sunday morning, when a speeding car collided with his motorcycle on the Jaipur-Sikar highway.
En route to Jaipur Police Lines, Samota was hit by the car. Despite prompt action by residents who rushed him to a nearby hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.
CCTV footage and on-scene evidence have aided police in identifying the driver of the vehicle involved. Authorities stated that the body will be given to the family after the post-mortem, as investigations progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- police
- constable
- collision
- Jaipur
- accident
- highway
- deceased
- investigation
- driver
- motorcycle
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bus traveling from Lima to Peru's Amazon overturns on highway in Andes, killing at least 18
Andhra CM, Jagan condole death of two DSPs in road accident
Two DSPs of Andhra Police killed in road accident
Two Andhra Pradesh DSPs killed in road accident, CM condoles
Tragic Accident in Delhi: Two Lives Lost in Septic Tank Mishap