Engineer Convicted in High-Profile Delhi Construction Case

Vijay Kumar Jain, a former assistant engineer at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, was found guilty under IPC section 217 for preventing action against 15 unauthorized properties. The conviction followed a CBI case revealing Jain intentionally retained necessary files for legal action despite clear directives from the Delhi High Court.

Updated: 10-08-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:16 IST
A Delhi court has convicted Vijay Kumar Jain, a former assistant engineer for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, for breaching IPC section 217. The charge relates to a failure in executing lawful orders against unauthorized constructions.

Presiding over the case, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Nishant Garg considered allegations that Jain deliberately withheld critical files concerning unauthorized constructions in west Punjabi Bagh since July 2004. The Central Bureau of Investigation had earlier framed a case against Jain, leading to his conviction.

The court determined that Jain retained the documents to frustrate judicial directives from the Delhi High Court, which demanded action against the illegal properties. Despite defense claims of CBI misconduct, the magistrate upheld the charges, sentencing to follow.

