Engineer Convicted in High-Profile Delhi Construction Case

A Delhi court has convicted Vijay Kumar Jain, a former assistant engineer for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, for breaching IPC section 217. The charge relates to a failure in executing lawful orders against unauthorized constructions.

Presiding over the case, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Nishant Garg considered allegations that Jain deliberately withheld critical files concerning unauthorized constructions in west Punjabi Bagh since July 2004. The Central Bureau of Investigation had earlier framed a case against Jain, leading to his conviction.

The court determined that Jain retained the documents to frustrate judicial directives from the Delhi High Court, which demanded action against the illegal properties. Despite defense claims of CBI misconduct, the magistrate upheld the charges, sentencing to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)