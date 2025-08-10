Robert Vadra Faces Charges in Alleged Fraudulent Land Deal

Robert Vadra, known for his business acumen and political connections as the husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, finds himself embroiled in legal troubles. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet in a special court in Delhi, alleging Vadra's involvement in a 2008 fraudulent land deal in Haryana's Gurugram.

The 332-page chargesheet, lodged by the federal agency on July 17, accuses Vadra of using undue influence over state officials, facilitated by former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Allegedly, Vadra received Rs 58 crore in illicit earnings from this real estate transaction.

The ED has further claimed that Vadra evaded direct answers during questioning, blaming deceased associates for managing the transactions. Vadra, who has termed himself a novice in real estate, stated the deals were managed by his associates Rajesh Khurana, H L Pahwa, and Mahesh Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)