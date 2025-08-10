Left Menu

Robert Vadra Faces Charges in Alleged Fraudulent Land Deal

Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is facing allegations of participating in a fraudulent land deal in Haryana. The Enforcement Directorate claims he influenced officials through former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Vadra allegedly received Rs 58 crore as 'proceeds of crime' from the deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 20:50 IST
Robert Vadra Faces Charges in Alleged Fraudulent Land Deal
Robert Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Robert Vadra, known for his business acumen and political connections as the husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, finds himself embroiled in legal troubles. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet in a special court in Delhi, alleging Vadra's involvement in a 2008 fraudulent land deal in Haryana's Gurugram.

The 332-page chargesheet, lodged by the federal agency on July 17, accuses Vadra of using undue influence over state officials, facilitated by former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Allegedly, Vadra received Rs 58 crore in illicit earnings from this real estate transaction.

The ED has further claimed that Vadra evaded direct answers during questioning, blaming deceased associates for managing the transactions. Vadra, who has termed himself a novice in real estate, stated the deals were managed by his associates Rajesh Khurana, H L Pahwa, and Mahesh Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025