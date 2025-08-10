Robert Vadra Faces Charges in Alleged Fraudulent Land Deal
Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is facing allegations of participating in a fraudulent land deal in Haryana. The Enforcement Directorate claims he influenced officials through former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Vadra allegedly received Rs 58 crore as 'proceeds of crime' from the deal.
- Country:
- India
Robert Vadra, known for his business acumen and political connections as the husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, finds himself embroiled in legal troubles. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet in a special court in Delhi, alleging Vadra's involvement in a 2008 fraudulent land deal in Haryana's Gurugram.
The 332-page chargesheet, lodged by the federal agency on July 17, accuses Vadra of using undue influence over state officials, facilitated by former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Allegedly, Vadra received Rs 58 crore in illicit earnings from this real estate transaction.
The ED has further claimed that Vadra evaded direct answers during questioning, blaming deceased associates for managing the transactions. Vadra, who has termed himself a novice in real estate, stated the deals were managed by his associates Rajesh Khurana, H L Pahwa, and Mahesh Nagar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Siddaramaiah echoes Rahul’s views on ‘electoral fraud’, ‘voter list manipulation’
Workers detained in Gurugram arbitrarily, under vague order: CPI-ML leader Dipankar Bhattacharya
Lodha Developers Plot Aggressive Real Estate Expansion Amid Strong Housing Demand
Identity Fraud and Forced Conversion: Arrest Made in Bijnor
Anticipatory Bail Granted in Rs 95 Crore Cyber Fraud Case