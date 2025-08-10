Left Menu

Unity in Protest: Ladakh's Demand for Justice

Co-chairman Chering Dorjay and activist Sonam Wangchuk join a hunger strike, demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. They aim to highlight unity among Ladakhi people and address concerns over possible corporate interference, particularly related to a large solar project. Wangchuk emphasizes sincerity and peaceful dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kargil | Updated: 10-08-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 21:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh's struggle for statehood gained momentum on the second day of a hunger strike as prominent figures, including Chering Dorjay and Sonam Wangchuk, joined the protest. The leaders demand the region's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, a move they believe is vital for safeguarding local interests.

Despite rumors of possible arrests, Wangchuk emphasized his commitment to the cause, highlighting the unity of Kargil and Leh. Dorjay and Wangchuk's participation underscores their demand for dialogue over divisiveness. The protest is part of a broader push against alleged bureaucratic and corporate misconduct in Ladakh.

Wangchuk expressed concerns over a proposed solar power plant, potentially displacing local communities. He criticized the handling of land allocation, suggesting corporate gains could undermine regional harmony. Local leaders warn of consequences for hindering their efforts, as protestors remain resolute in advocating for their rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

