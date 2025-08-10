Left Menu

Tragic SUV Accident Claims Lives in Ranchi

A fatal accident in Ranchi resulted in the death of a woman and two children after a speeding SUV ran over them. The vehicle also caused injuries to two motorcyclists. The incident occurred near the state BJP office, and the driver has been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:20 IST
Tragic SUV Accident Claims Lives in Ranchi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident in Ranchi on Sunday evening led to the tragic deaths of a woman and two children. The victims were killed when a speeding SUV reportedly ran over them after striking several vehicles, authorities confirmed.

Additional injuries were sustained by two motorcyclists during the crash, which took place close to the state BJP office on Harmu Road, within the Argora police jurisdiction. Rajeshwar Nath Alok, ADM (Law and Order), detailed how the SUV, identified as a Fortuner, first collided with a small car, then a motorcycle, before fatally hitting the pedestrians.

The vehicle ultimately ceased its destructive path after colliding with another motorcycle. Local law enforcement, including Hatia's Deputy Superintendent of Police PK Mishra, reported that the injured individuals are receiving medical care at a nearby hospital. Officials confirmed that the SUV driver has been taken into custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025