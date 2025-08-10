Tragic SUV Accident Claims Lives in Ranchi

A devastating accident in Ranchi on Sunday evening led to the tragic deaths of a woman and two children. The victims were killed when a speeding SUV reportedly ran over them after striking several vehicles, authorities confirmed.

Additional injuries were sustained by two motorcyclists during the crash, which took place close to the state BJP office on Harmu Road, within the Argora police jurisdiction. Rajeshwar Nath Alok, ADM (Law and Order), detailed how the SUV, identified as a Fortuner, first collided with a small car, then a motorcycle, before fatally hitting the pedestrians.

The vehicle ultimately ceased its destructive path after colliding with another motorcycle. Local law enforcement, including Hatia's Deputy Superintendent of Police PK Mishra, reported that the injured individuals are receiving medical care at a nearby hospital. Officials confirmed that the SUV driver has been taken into custody.

