Deadly Drone Assault: Ukrainian Drones Strike Russia

In a significant escalation, a Ukrainian drone strike in Russia's Tula region resulted in two fatalities and several injuries. The Russian defense ministry reported the destruction of 27 Ukrainian drones. The attack targeted Moscow and other regions, highlighting ongoing tensions.

Updated: 11-08-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 02:57 IST
In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, a Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Tula region led to two fatalities and left two individuals hospitalized. The assault, which also targeted Moscow and other areas, was confirmed by regional officials and the Russian defense ministry late on Sunday.

The Russian defense ministry detailed that within a frantic three-hour period, air defense units managed to down a total of 27 Ukrainian drones. This included 11 in the Tula region, one in the Moscow region, and several across four other regions in southern and western Russia.

The incident underscores the intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine, raising questions about future military engagements and regional security. Local officials and international analysts are closely monitoring these developments as tensions remain high.

