Public Caning: Shariah Verdict in Aceh's Controversial Judgement on Homosexuality

In Indonesia's Aceh province, an Islamic Shariah court delivered a controversial verdict by sentencing two men to 80 public lashes each. The court's decision came after religious police caught the men in what was deemed a compromising situation, escalating the province's strict adherence to Shariah law.

The case was privately adjudicated at the Islamic Shariah District Court in Banda Aceh. Despite usual proceedings, the judges opted for closed doors due to the sensitive nature of the allegations involving alleged sexual acts, with access only granted during the verdict announcement.

This marks the fifth instance since 2015 that Aceh has enforced such strict penalties for homosexuality, a practice not regulated by Indonesia's national criminal code. The province remains distinct in its application of Shariah law, rooted in historical political concessions.

