Russia Claims Control of Strategic Donetsk Settlement

Russia's Defence Ministry announced the capture of Lunacharske, a settlement in Ukraine's Donetsk region, recently renamed Fedorivka. The claim has not been independently verified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:57 IST
On Monday, Russia's Defence Ministry announced that its forces had seized control of the settlement of Lunacharske, located in the contested Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. The settlement, which Ukraine has renamed Fedorivka, is part of the ongoing conflict in the area.

Reuters has reported the claim from the Defence Ministry but emphasized that there has been no independent verification of the battlefield developments. The area has been a focal point in the larger geopolitical struggle between Ukraine and Russia.

The announcement is a significant point in the ongoing tensions, as control over settlements in the Donetsk region holds strategic importance for both sides in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

