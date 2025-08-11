Left Menu

Tragedy in the Waters: Mystery of a Drowning in Shalimar Bagh

Ankit Kumar drowned in a public swimming pool in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi. The incident took place on Sunday with his brother and friends present. Authorities are investigating to determine if it was an accident or involved foul play, with police examining witness statements and CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:03 IST
Tragedy in the Waters: Mystery of a Drowning in Shalimar Bagh
incident
  • Country:
  • India

Ankit Kumar tragically drowned in a public swimming pool in Shalimar Bagh, northwest Delhi, police reported on Monday. The unfortunate event unfolded on Sunday evening when Kumar entered the pool with his brother and friends. Authorities are diligently investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi operates the pool located in BK-2, Shalimar Bagh, where the mishap occurred. Kumar was quickly rushed to Fortis Hospital by his companions but was declared dead upon arrival, according to police sources.

The police have initiated a case under Section 106 (1) for causing death by negligence. Officers are gathering statements from witnesses and pool staff present during the incident. In addition, CCTV footage is being reviewed to determine whether the drowning was accidental or if foul play was involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025