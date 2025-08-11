Tragedy in the Waters: Mystery of a Drowning in Shalimar Bagh

Ankit Kumar tragically drowned in a public swimming pool in Shalimar Bagh, northwest Delhi, police reported on Monday. The unfortunate event unfolded on Sunday evening when Kumar entered the pool with his brother and friends. Authorities are diligently investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi operates the pool located in BK-2, Shalimar Bagh, where the mishap occurred. Kumar was quickly rushed to Fortis Hospital by his companions but was declared dead upon arrival, according to police sources.

The police have initiated a case under Section 106 (1) for causing death by negligence. Officers are gathering statements from witnesses and pool staff present during the incident. In addition, CCTV footage is being reviewed to determine whether the drowning was accidental or if foul play was involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)