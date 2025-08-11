Left Menu

Youth Arrested in Delhi Shooting Over Old Dispute

A 22-year-old, Harun Saifi, was arrested in northeast Delhi for allegedly shooting at Naseem over an old dispute. The incident, which occurred on February 4, involved three men chasing Naseem on a motorcycle before opening fire. Saifi was already involved in six criminal cases. Further investigation continues.

Updated: 11-08-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:23 IST
  • India

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire at another man over an old dispute in Delhi's Nehru Vihar area, officials reported on Monday.

The incident unfolded on February 4 around 8 pm when the victim, Naseem, conveyed to authorities that while riding his scooter, he was pursued by three men on a motorcycle, one of whom shot at him before they fled. A case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Dayalpur Police Station, prompting an investigation.

Harun Saifi, identified as the shooter, had initially evaded arrest but was later apprehended. During interrogation, Saifi admitted to the crime, citing an old conflict with the victim. Authorities revealed he was already implicated in six other criminal cases, including attempted murder, extortion, and Arms Act violations. Investigation efforts are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

