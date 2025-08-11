Left Menu

Major Drug Smuggling Bust on Delhi-Dehradun Highway

Two alleged drug smugglers, Arif and Mukeem, were arrested with 272 grams of smack valued at Rs 75 lakh on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway. They intended to supply the drugs to major cities like Mumbai and Delhi. A case under the NDPS Act has been filed against them.

In a significant drug bust, police have apprehended two individuals allegedly involved in drug smuggling, with 272 grams of smack worth approximately Rs 75 lakh in their possession, a senior police officer announced on Monday.

The suspects, identified as Arif and Mukeem, were taken into custody on Sunday night near the Shahpur turn, situated under Mansurpur Police Station on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar, during their interrogation, the accused divulged that the narcotics consignment was intended for distribution in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Chandigarh, along with various parts of western Uttar Pradesh.

The arrests occurred as the accused were traveling from Bareilly to Shamli. They now face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

