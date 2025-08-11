Unearthing the Hidden Truths: GPR Technology in Dharmasthala Probe

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing serious allegations of mass burials in Dharmasthala village has begun the use of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) technology, officials confirmed.

This latest development saw the SIT, alongside GPR specialists, inspecting the 13th site identified by the complainant, located near the Netravati bathing ghat.

Authorities state that this technological inspection is pivotal in corroborating the claims outlined in witness statements, which include tales of mass murder, rape, and burial incidents dating back decades.

The use of GPR marks a significant advance in the ongoing investigation, with subsequent actions contingent upon the results. This electromagnetic method sends precise radio waves into the ground to reveal underlying structures.

A former sanitation worker, who remains anonymous, alleged working in Dharmasthala from 1995 to 2014, testified to body burials under coercion. He reported discovering bodies that showed assault marks, which he detailed in a magistrate statement.

Already, skeletal remains have emerged from two of the sites under scrutiny, intensifying the probe.

