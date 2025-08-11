Left Menu

Unearthing the Hidden Truths: GPR Technology in Dharmasthala Probe

The Special Investigation Team is using Ground Penetrating Radar to inspect sites in Dharmasthala village amid allegations of mass burials linked to murder and rape. The investigation follows claims from a former worker who alleged witnessing several bodies buried, some showing signs of assault. Skeletal remains have been discovered at two sites.

11-08-2025
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing serious allegations of mass burials in Dharmasthala village has begun the use of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) technology, officials confirmed.

This latest development saw the SIT, alongside GPR specialists, inspecting the 13th site identified by the complainant, located near the Netravati bathing ghat.

Authorities state that this technological inspection is pivotal in corroborating the claims outlined in witness statements, which include tales of mass murder, rape, and burial incidents dating back decades.

The use of GPR marks a significant advance in the ongoing investigation, with subsequent actions contingent upon the results. This electromagnetic method sends precise radio waves into the ground to reveal underlying structures.

A former sanitation worker, who remains anonymous, alleged working in Dharmasthala from 1995 to 2014, testified to body burials under coercion. He reported discovering bodies that showed assault marks, which he detailed in a magistrate statement.

Already, skeletal remains have emerged from two of the sites under scrutiny, intensifying the probe.

