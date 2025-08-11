Judge Blocks Unsealing of Epstein-Maxwell Grand Jury Records

On Monday, a Manhattan-based U.S. District Judge, Paul Engelmayer, rejected the Justice Department's appeal to unseal grand jury records concerning Ghislaine Maxwell's indictment on sex trafficking charges. The judge stated that the materials offered no new insights into Maxwell's or the late Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities.

Judge Engelmayer expressed skepticism over the government's assertion of the records' revelatory power, suggesting that these documents provide scarce additional information beyond what's already known from Maxwell's trial. The judge decisively dismissed any claims that the grand jury materials contain hidden revelations about Epstein or Maxwell.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence following her 2021 conviction. The case remains entangled in controversy as former President Donald Trump urged the release of all Epstein-related documents, alleging cover-ups by Democrats. However, the Justice Department has maintained there is no existence of an Epstein client list, causing further frustration among Trump's followers.

(With inputs from agencies.)