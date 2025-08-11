Left Menu

Judge Blocks Unsealing of Epstein-Maxwell Grand Jury Records

A U.S. judge denied the Justice Department's request to unseal grand jury records related to Ghislaine Maxwell’s indictment on sex trafficking charges. The judge deemed the records lacking in new, revealing information about Maxwell or Epstein. Despite pressure from former President Trump, the Justice Department confirmed no Epstein client list exists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:45 IST
On Monday, a Manhattan-based U.S. District Judge, Paul Engelmayer, rejected the Justice Department's appeal to unseal grand jury records concerning Ghislaine Maxwell's indictment on sex trafficking charges. The judge stated that the materials offered no new insights into Maxwell's or the late Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities.

Judge Engelmayer expressed skepticism over the government's assertion of the records' revelatory power, suggesting that these documents provide scarce additional information beyond what's already known from Maxwell's trial. The judge decisively dismissed any claims that the grand jury materials contain hidden revelations about Epstein or Maxwell.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence following her 2021 conviction. The case remains entangled in controversy as former President Donald Trump urged the release of all Epstein-related documents, alleging cover-ups by Democrats. However, the Justice Department has maintained there is no existence of an Epstein client list, causing further frustration among Trump's followers.

