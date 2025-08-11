Leaders Unite for Peace: Pivotal Talks on Ukraine Conflict Resolution

European leaders are gearing up for crucial discussions aimed at resolving the protracted conflict in Ukraine. In a series of videoconferences, they will engage with U.S. President Donald Trump to align strategies in negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a German government representative confirmed.

These high-level talks precede a pivotal meeting between Trump and Putin set for Friday in Alaska. Trump has hinted at a possible agreement to end the 3-1/2-year-old war, suggesting territory swaps that could mean Ukraine ceding some areas. This prospect is worrying for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European allies, who warn it might embolden further Russian aggression.

Participants in the virtual conference include Ukraine's President, EU, and NATO officials, according to the spokesperson. They aim to explore mechanisms for increasing pressure on Russia and outlining a possible peace process, alongside discussing the future of Russian-occupied territories and ensuring Ukraine's security. Following discussions with Trump, the coalition of supporting nations will convene to further these objectives.